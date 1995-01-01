bob
BOB - 玻利维亚诺

The 玻利维亚诺 is the currency of 玻利维亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 玻利维亚诺 exchange rate is the BOB to USD rate. The currency code for Bolivia Bolíviano is BOB, and the currency symbol is $b. Below, you'll find 玻利维亚诺 rates and a currency converter.

玻利维亚诺 Stats

Name玻利维亚诺
Symbol$b
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top BOB conversionBOB to USD
Top BOB chartBOB to USD chart

玻利维亚诺 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo10, Centavo20, Centavo50, $b1, $b2, $b5
Bank notesFreq used: $b10, $b20, $b50, $b100, $b200
Central bankBanco Central de Bolivia
Users
玻利维亚

