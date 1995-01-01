bob
BOB - Boliviansk bolíviano

The Boliviansk bolíviano is the currency of Bolivia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Boliviansk bolíviano exchange rate is the BOB to USD rate. The currency code for Bolivia Bolíviano is BOB, and the currency symbol is $b. Below, you'll find Boliviansk bolíviano rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Boliviansk bolíviano Stats

NameBoliviansk bolíviano
Symbol$b
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top BOB conversionBOB to USD
Top BOB chartBOB to USD chart

Boliviansk bolíviano Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo10, Centavo20, Centavo50, $b1, $b2, $b5
Bank notesFreq used: $b10, $b20, $b50, $b100, $b200
Central bankBanco Central de Bolivia
Users
Bolivia

Why are you interested in BOB?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BOB email updatesGet BOB rates on my phoneGet a BOB currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07421
GBP / EUR1,18066
USD / JPY161,478
GBP / USD1,26828
USD / CHF0,904280
USD / CAD1,36788
EUR / JPY173,461
AUD / USD0,666701

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %