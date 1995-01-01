bob
BOB - Bolivischer Bolíviano

The Bolivischer Bolíviano is the currency of Bolivien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bolivischer Bolíviano exchange rate is the BOB to USD rate. The currency code for Bolivia Bolíviano is BOB, and the currency symbol is $b. Below, you'll find Bolivischer Bolíviano rates and a currency converter.

Bolivischer Bolíviano Stats

NameBolivischer Bolíviano
Symbol$b
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top BOB conversionBOB to USD
Top BOB chartBOB to USD chart

Bolivischer Bolíviano Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo10, Centavo20, Centavo50, $b1, $b2, $b5
Bank notesFreq used: $b10, $b20, $b50, $b100, $b200
Central bankBanco Central de Bolivia
Users
Bolivien

