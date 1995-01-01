bob
BOB - ボリビアボリビアーノ

The ボリビアボリビアーノ is the currency of ボリビア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ボリビアボリビアーノ exchange rate is the BOB to USD rate. The currency code for Bolivia Bolíviano is BOB, and the currency symbol is $b. Below, you'll find ボリビアボリビアーノ rates and a currency converter.

ボリビアボリビアーノ Stats

Nameボリビアボリビアーノ
Symbol$b
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top BOB conversionBOB to USD
Top BOB chartBOB to USD chart

ボリビアボリビアーノ Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo10, Centavo20, Centavo50, $b1, $b2, $b5
Bank notesFreq used: $b10, $b20, $b50, $b100, $b200
Central bankBanco Central de Bolivia
Users
ボリビア

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07334
GBP / EUR1.18056
USD / JPY161.578
GBP / USD1.26715
USD / CHF0.904664
USD / CAD1.36989
EUR / JPY173.429
AUD / USD0.665778

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%