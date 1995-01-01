bob
BOB - البوليفيانو البوليفي

The البوليفيانو البوليفي is the currency of بوليفيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular البوليفيانو البوليفي exchange rate is the BOB to USD rate. The currency code for Bolivia Bolíviano is BOB, and the currency symbol is $b. Below, you'll find البوليفيانو البوليفي rates and a currency converter.

البوليفيانو البوليفي Stats

Nameالبوليفيانو البوليفي
Symbol$b
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top BOB conversionBOB to USD
Top BOB chartBOB to USD chart

البوليفيانو البوليفي Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo10, Centavo20, Centavo50, $b1, $b2, $b5
Bank notesFreq used: $b10, $b20, $b50, $b100, $b200
Central bankBanco Central de Bolivia
Users
بوليفيا

