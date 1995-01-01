BOB - Bolíviano de Bolivia

The Bolíviano de Bolivia is the currency of Bolivia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bolíviano de Bolivia exchange rate is the BOB to USD rate. The currency code for Bolivia Bolíviano is BOB, and the currency symbol is $b. Below, you'll find Bolíviano de Bolivia rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Bolíviano de Bolivia
|Symbol
|$b
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo
|Minor unit symbol
|Centavo
|Top BOB conversion
|BOB to USD
|Top BOB chart
|BOB to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Centavo10, Centavo20, Centavo50, $b1, $b2, $b5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $b10, $b20, $b50, $b100, $b200
|Central bank
|Banco Central de Bolivia
|Users
Bolivia
Bolivia
