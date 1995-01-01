bob
BOB - Bolíviano de Bolivia

The Bolíviano de Bolivia is the currency of Bolivia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bolíviano de Bolivia exchange rate is the BOB to USD rate. The currency code for Bolivia Bolíviano is BOB, and the currency symbol is $b. Below, you'll find Bolíviano de Bolivia rates and a currency converter.

Bolíviano de Bolivia Stats

NameBolíviano de Bolivia
Symbol$b
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top BOB conversionBOB to USD
Top BOB chartBOB to USD chart

Bolíviano de Bolivia Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo10, Centavo20, Centavo50, $b1, $b2, $b5
Bank notesFreq used: $b10, $b20, $b50, $b100, $b200
Central bankBanco Central de Bolivia
Users
Bolivia

