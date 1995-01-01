BOB - 玻利維亞玻利維亞諾

The 玻利維亞玻利維亞諾 is the currency of 玻利維亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 玻利維亞玻利維亞諾 exchange rate is the BOB to USD rate. The currency code for Bolivia Bolíviano is BOB , and the currency symbol is $b. Below, you'll find 玻利維亞玻利維亞諾 rates and a currency converter.