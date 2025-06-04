- Home
- Xe Business ERP Solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance
The embedded payments and FX solution
Accounting teams waste hours switching between finance, banking, and currency data platforms to process outbound payments. Xe embeds the entire vendor payment process into Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance, drastically reducing the time needed to send and report on domestic and international payments.
This 1 min video showcases how Xe Global Business Payments is modernizing the accounts payable process in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance.
Our embedded payments and FX solution is built to send, manage, monitor, and report on domestic and cross-border vendor payments, all within Dynamics 365 Finance.
Solving complex and everyday payment needs
Process any payment at the touch of a button, directly within Dynamics 365 Finance. Seamlessly manage and send domestic and complex, multi-currency payments to over 200 countries and territories in 120+ currencies.
Improving financial visibility and performance
Xe seamlessly integrates with the Dynamics 365 Finance experience you’re familiar with, embedding payments, real-time exchange rates, and automated gain/loss reporting into the tools you use every day.
The power of Xe in D365 Finance
Seamless integration, enhanced efficiency
Accounting teams waste hours switching between ERP, bank, and currency data platforms to process vendor payments. Xe embeds the entire vendor payment process into Dynamics 365, drastically reducing the time needed to send and report on domestic and international payments.
Instant validation
Confidently protect and process your payments with built-in bank validation and the latest sanction screening against real-time, global databases.
Automated reporting
Eliminate manual tasks and errors by automating payment processes. Capture real-time exchange rates for international payments, automating gains and loss reporting.
Embedded payments
Xe’s embedded payment solution optimizes time and resources by processing, executing, and delivering end-to-end payments within Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance.
D365-Finance Audit-ready reporting
With the ease of a single platform, simplified vendor management, and real-time gain/loss reporting, your reports have never been more accurate ... or easy to generate.
The world’s trusted currency authority since 1993
With 30 years of experience providing accurate currency data and processing cross-border business payments, Xe is the world's leader in international payments.
Currency exchange and ERP expertise
With over $14.5 billion+ moved cross-border in 2021, we have the knowledge and expertise to help your unique business.
Fast and secure business payments
Xe's lightning fast payment network channels has connections to over 200+ countries worldwide.
Trusted by millions for accurate currency data
With 300 million+ visitors to Xe.com, we are the world's trusted authority on currency exchange data and international payments.
Thousands of business clients send with Xe
Xe has 18,000 global corporate users in over 100+ industries and the expertise to help them with their unique business challenges.
