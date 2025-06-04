Sao Tome and Principe IBAN Format Example

An IBAN consists of a two-letter country code, two check digits and a Basic Bank Account Number (BBAN). A BBAN includes information about the domestic bank and account number. The IBAN print format adds one space after every four characters whereas the electronic format contains no spaces.

Important: This tool only validates IBAN formatting. It does not guarantee that the account details listed below are correct or that such an account exists.

Your IBAN Number ST68 0001 0001 0051 8453 1011 2 Copy

ISO Country Code ST (Sao Tome and Principe) IBAN check Digits 68 BBAN 0001 0001 0051 8453 1011 2 Bank Identifier 0001 Branch Identifier 0001 Account Number 00518453101 BBAN Check Digit(s) 12 SEPA Member No

Many countries use the International Bank Account Number (IBAN) as a standardized format for how bank account information is presented when sending an international money transfer. The IBAN examples and formats found on this site are based on the SWIFT IBAN Registry.