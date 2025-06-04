- Hjem
- IBAN Calculator
- IBAN Country List
IBAN Country List
The following countries are listed in the IBAN Registry, which is managed by The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). The International Bank Account Number (IBAN) contains unique account information and improves validation when making an international money transfer.IBAN Calculator
IBAN Format example
Select a country, and we’ll display an IBAN example for you.
Select Country
View IBAN Format
Browse all countries
B
G
L
M
P
S
Make easy international payments
At Xe, you always get our most competitive rates without any hidden fees. Start sending money abroad in just a few clicks! With over 130 currencies across 190+ countries, we’ve got you covered when it comes to international payments.