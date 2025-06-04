IBAN Country List

The following countries are listed in the IBAN Registry, which is managed by The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). The International Bank Account Number (IBAN) contains unique account information and improves validation when making an international money transfer.

Browse all countries

A
ad
AD -
Andorra
ae
AE -
De forente arabiske emirater
al
AL -
Albania
at
AT -
Østerrike
(SEPA)
az
AZ -
Aserbajdsjan
B
ba
BA -
Bosnia-Hercegovina
be
BE -
Belgia
(SEPA)
bg
BG -
Bulgaria
(SEPA)
bl
BL -
Saint Barthélemy
(SEPA)
br
BR -
Brasil
bh
BH -
Bahrain
C
ch
CH -
Sveits
(SEPA)
cr
CR -
Costa Rica
cy
CY -
Kypros
(SEPA)
cz
CZ -
Tsjekkia
(SEPA)
D
de
DE -
Tyskland
(SEPA)
dk
DK -
Danmark
(SEPA)
do
DO -
Den dominikanske republikk
E
ee
EE -
Estland
(SEPA)
es
ES -
Spania
(SEPA)
F
fi
FI -
Finland
(SEPA)
fo
FO -
Færøyene
fr
FR -
Frankrike
(SEPA)
G
gb
GB -
Storbritannia
(SEPA)
ge
GE -
Georgia
gf
GF -
Fransk Guyana
(SEPA)
gi
GI -
Gibraltar
gl
GL -
Grønland
gp
GP -
Guadeloupe
(SEPA)
gr
GR -
Hellas
(SEPA)
gt
GT -
Guatemala
H
hr
HR -
Kroatia
hu
HU -
Ungarn
(SEPA)
I
ie
IE -
Irland
(SEPA)
il
IL -
Israel
is
IS -
Island
(SEPA)
it
IT -
Italia
(SEPA)
J
jo
JO -
Jordan
K
kw
KW -
Kuwait
kz
KZ -
Kasakhstan
L
lb
LB -
Libanon
lc
LC -
Saint Lucia
li
LI -
Liechtenstein
(SEPA)
lt
LT -
Litauen
(SEPA)
lu
LU -
Luxembourg
(SEPA)
lv
LV -
Latvia
(SEPA)
M
mc
MC -
Monaco
(SEPA)
md
MD -
Moldova
me
ME -
Montenegro
(SEPA)
mf
MF -
Saint-Martin
(SEPA)
mk
MK -
Nord-Makedonia
mq
MQ -
Martinique
(SEPA)
mr
MR -
Mauritania
mt
MT -
Malta
(SEPA)
mu
MU -
Mauritius
N
nc
NC -
Ny-Caledonia
nl
NL -
Nederland
(SEPA)
no
NO -
Norge
(SEPA)
P
pf
PF -
Fransk Polynesia
pk
PK -
Pakistan
pl
PL -
Polen
(SEPA)
pm
PM -
Saint-Pierre og Miquelon
(SEPA)
ps
PS -
Palestina
pt
PT -
Portugal
(SEPA)
Q
qa
QA -
Qatar
R
re
RE -
Réunion
(SEPA)
ro
RO -
Romania
(SEPA)
rs
RS -
Serbia
S
sa
SA -
Saudi-Arabia
se
SE -
Sverige
(SEPA)
si
SI -
Slovenia
(SEPA)
sm
SM -
San Marino
(SEPA)
sk
SK -
Slovakia
(SEPA)
st
ST -
São Tomé og Príncipe
T
tf
TF -
Franske sørterritorier
tn
TN -
Tunisia
tr
TR -
Tyrkia
V
vg
VG -
Britiske Jomfruøyer
W
wf
WF -
Wallis og Futuna
Y
yt
YT -
Mayotte
(SEPA)

