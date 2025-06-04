We’ve been in the currency business for over 25 years and keeping your money and information safe is one of our top priorities. We’re owned by the multibillion-dollar NASDAQ listed company Euronet Worldwide and adhere to regulatory standards in every country we operate in, along with having enterprise-grade security measures in place.

We’ve built up our reputation as a secure service on years of trustworthy transfers. We’ve processed over $115 billion in 170 countries for over 112,000 clients. We know the money transfer business, and we are committed to creating a perfect transfer experience for you.

Transferring large sums of international currencies between banks carries a great deal of responsibility, and calls for:

State-of-the-art security, stable/scalable infrastructure, and infallible managed services.

Access to services for Anti Money Laundering and fraud prevention.

Deep, broad expertise in regulatory requirements international financial services.

Knowledgeable FX corporate trading industry experts.

App development and security geeks of the finest calibre.

University interns from innovative educational institutions like the University of Waterloo.

Understanding of risk management and the daily world events which influence currency valuation.

We offer detailed information about our data protection principles, the data we collect, how we collect data and how we use your data here.

We also inform you about your data protection rights and remedies as well.

Regulatory compliance

As an international company, our business is mandated to meet regulatory standards such as:

Europe's GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation)

Canada's Privacy Act

The US Privacy Act

Our corporate traders and forward contract options minimise the erosion of your money from fees and turbulent currency values.

In order for XE to meet our regulatory requirements as a financial services provider, we need certain identification documentation when our clients and prospects sign up for a free XE Money Transfer account. These regulatory compliance requirements include KYC (Know Your Customer) and AMLCTF (Anti-Money Laundering/Counter-Terrorist Financing).

These documents will be encrypted and stored securely based on regional regulatory requirements. XE is regulated by central banks and financial regulatory agencies the world over, including:

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)

The New Zealand Financial Markets Association (NZFMA)

The Financial Transactions and Reporting Analysis Centre of Canada (FinTRAC)

l'Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) in the Province of Quebec

US Department of Treasury Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN)

The Financial Services Authority in the UK

European Securities and Markets Authority

Verifying your identity

The documents we accept for proof of identification vary by country, but often include:

An original PDF image of your driver's license or passport.

A scanned image of a bank statement, utility bill, or other documents which confirm the mailing address you provide at the time of registration.

These files must be smaller that 5 MB in size, and be in one of the following formats: .jpg, .jpeg, .pdf, .png, .tif or .tiff.

If you have any questions or need clarification on the specific identification requirements of your country or region, please email transfers@xe.com

You can find our Terms of Service for businesses and consumers, along with other helpful resources here.







