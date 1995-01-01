KPW - Won nordcoreano

The Won nordcoreano is the currency of Corea (del Nord). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Won nordcoreano exchange rate is the KPW to USD rate. The currency code for Korea (North) Won is KPW, and the currency symbol is ₩. Below, you'll find Won nordcoreano rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Won nordcoreano
|Symbol
|₩
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Chon
|Minor unit symbol
|Chon
|Top KPW conversion
|KPW to USD
|Top KPW chart
|KPW to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Chon1, Chon5, Chon10, Chon50, ₩1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₩5, ₩10, ₩50, ₩100, ₩200, ₩500, ₩1000, ₩2000, ₩5000
|Users
Corea (del Nord)
Corea (del Nord)
