KPW - Won nordcoreano

Won nordcoreano

The Won nordcoreano is the currency of Corea (del Nord). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Won nordcoreano exchange rate is the KPW to USD rate. The currency code for Korea (North) Won is KPW, and the currency symbol is ₩. Below, you'll find Won nordcoreano rates and a currency converter.

Won nordcoreano Stats

NameWon nordcoreano
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Chon
Minor unit symbolChon
Top KPW conversionKPW to USD
Top KPW chartKPW to USD chart

Won nordcoreano Profile

CoinsFreq used: Chon1, Chon5, Chon10, Chon50, ₩1
Bank notesFreq used: ₩5, ₩10, ₩50, ₩100, ₩200, ₩500, ₩1000, ₩2000, ₩5000
Users
Corea (del Nord)

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07459
GBP / EUR1,18056
USD / JPY161,465
GBP / USD1,26862
USD / CHF0,903860
USD / CAD1,36786
EUR / JPY173,509
AUD / USD0,666598

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%