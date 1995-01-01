kpw
KPW - Nordkoreansk won

The Nordkoreansk won is the currency of Korea (nord). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nordkoreansk won exchange rate is the KPW to USD rate. The currency code for Korea (North) Won is KPW, and the currency symbol is ₩. Below, you'll find Nordkoreansk won rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Nordkoreansk won Stats

NameNordkoreansk won
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Chon
Minor unit symbolChon
Top KPW conversionKPW to USD
Top KPW chartKPW to USD chart

Nordkoreansk won Profile

CoinsFreq used: Chon1, Chon5, Chon10, Chon50, ₩1
Bank notesFreq used: ₩5, ₩10, ₩50, ₩100, ₩200, ₩500, ₩1000, ₩2000, ₩5000
Users
Korea (nord)

Why are you interested in KPW?

I want to...

Subscribe to KPW email updatesGet KPW rates on my phoneGet a KPW currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07484
GBP / EUR1,18046
USD / JPY161,419
GBP / USD1,26881
USD / CHF0,903645
USD / CAD1,36737
EUR / JPY173,499
AUD / USD0,666937

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %