kpw
KPW - الون الكوري الشمالي

The الون الكوري الشمالي is the currency of كوريا (الشمالية). Our currency rankings show that the most popular الون الكوري الشمالي exchange rate is the KPW to USD rate. The currency code for Korea (North) Won is KPW, and the currency symbol is ₩. Below, you'll find الون الكوري الشمالي rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

الون الكوري الشمالي Stats

Nameالون الكوري الشمالي
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Chon
Minor unit symbolChon
Top KPW conversionKPW to USD
Top KPW chartKPW to USD chart

الون الكوري الشمالي Profile

CoinsFreq used: Chon1, Chon5, Chon10, Chon50, ₩1
Bank notesFreq used: ₩5, ₩10, ₩50, ₩100, ₩200, ₩500, ₩1000, ₩2000, ₩5000
Users
كوريا (الشمالية)

Why are you interested in KPW?

I want to...

Subscribe to KPW email updatesGet KPW rates on my phoneGet a KPW currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٥٩
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٣٢
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٠٨
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٣٦
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٥٧٦
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٧٠
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٤٨
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٦٨٦

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜