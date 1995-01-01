KPW - الون الكوري الشمالي

The الون الكوري الشمالي is the currency of كوريا (الشمالية). Our currency rankings show that the most popular الون الكوري الشمالي exchange rate is the KPW to USD rate. The currency code for Korea (North) Won is KPW, and the currency symbol is ₩. Below, you'll find الون الكوري الشمالي rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|الون الكوري الشمالي
|Symbol
|₩
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Chon
|Minor unit symbol
|Chon
|Top KPW conversion
|KPW to USD
|Top KPW chart
|KPW to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Chon1, Chon5, Chon10, Chon50, ₩1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₩5, ₩10, ₩50, ₩100, ₩200, ₩500, ₩1000, ₩2000, ₩5000
|Users
كوريا (الشمالية)
كوريا (الشمالية)
