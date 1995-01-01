KPW - Won norcoreano

The Won norcoreano is the currency of Corea (del Norte). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Won norcoreano exchange rate is the KPW to USD rate. The currency code for Korea (North) Won is KPW, and the currency symbol is ₩. Below, you'll find Won norcoreano rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Won norcoreano
|Symbol
|₩
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Chon
|Minor unit symbol
|Chon
|Top KPW conversion
|KPW to USD
|Top KPW chart
|KPW to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Chon1, Chon5, Chon10, Chon50, ₩1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₩5, ₩10, ₩50, ₩100, ₩200, ₩500, ₩1000, ₩2000, ₩5000
|Users
Corea (del Norte)
Corea (del Norte)
I want to...Subscribe to KPW email updatesGet KPW rates on my phoneGet a KPW currency data API for my business
|Divisa
|Tipo
|Cambiar
|EUR / USD
|1,07334
|▼
|GBP / EUR
|1,18041
|▲
|USD / JPY
|161,569
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1,26699
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0,904803
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1,36996
|▲
|EUR / JPY
|173,419
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0,665794
|▼