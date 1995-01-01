KPW - Won norcoreano

kpw
The Won norcoreano is the currency of Corea (del Norte). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Won norcoreano exchange rate is the KPW to USD rate. The currency code for Korea (North) Won is KPW, and the currency symbol is ₩. Below, you'll find Won norcoreano rates and a currency converter.

Won norcoreano Stats

NameWon norcoreano
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Chon
Minor unit symbolChon
Top KPW conversionKPW to USD
Top KPW chartKPW to USD chart

Won norcoreano Profile

CoinsFreq used: Chon1, Chon5, Chon10, Chon50, ₩1
Bank notesFreq used: ₩5, ₩10, ₩50, ₩100, ₩200, ₩500, ₩1000, ₩2000, ₩5000
Users
Corea (del Norte)

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07334
GBP / EUR1,18041
USD / JPY161,569
GBP / USD1,26699
USD / CHF0,904803
USD / CAD1,36996
EUR / JPY173,419
AUD / USD0,665794

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %