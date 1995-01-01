kpw
KPW - Nordkoreanischer Won

The Nordkoreanischer Won is the currency of Korea (Nord). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nordkoreanischer Won exchange rate is the KPW to USD rate. The currency code for Korea (North) Won is KPW, and the currency symbol is ₩. Below, you'll find Nordkoreanischer Won rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Nordkoreanischer Won Stats

NameNordkoreanischer Won
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Chon
Minor unit symbolChon
Top KPW conversionKPW to USD
Top KPW chartKPW to USD chart

Nordkoreanischer Won Profile

CoinsFreq used: Chon1, Chon5, Chon10, Chon50, ₩1
Bank notesFreq used: ₩5, ₩10, ₩50, ₩100, ₩200, ₩500, ₩1000, ₩2000, ₩5000
Users
Korea (Nord)

Why are you interested in KPW?

I want to...

Subscribe to KPW email updatesGet KPW rates on my phoneGet a KPW currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07457
GBP / EUR1,18026
USD / JPY161,432
GBP / USD1,26827
USD / CHF0,903615
USD / CAD1,36773
EUR / JPY173,470
AUD / USD0,666630

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %