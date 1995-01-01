KPW - Nordkoreanischer Won

The Nordkoreanischer Won is the currency of Korea (Nord). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nordkoreanischer Won exchange rate is the KPW to USD rate. The currency code for Korea (North) Won is KPW, and the currency symbol is ₩. Below, you'll find Nordkoreanischer Won rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Nordkoreanischer Won
|Symbol
|₩
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Chon
|Minor unit symbol
|Chon
|Top KPW conversion
|KPW to USD
|Top KPW chart
|KPW to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Chon1, Chon5, Chon10, Chon50, ₩1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₩5, ₩10, ₩50, ₩100, ₩200, ₩500, ₩1000, ₩2000, ₩5000
|Users
Korea (Nord)
Korea (Nord)
I want to...Subscribe to KPW email updatesGet KPW rates on my phoneGet a KPW currency data API for my business