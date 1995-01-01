kpw
KPW - Won norte-coreano

The Won norte-coreano is the currency of Coreia (Norte). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Won norte-coreano exchange rate is the KPW to USD rate. The currency code for Korea (North) Won is KPW, and the currency symbol is ₩. Below, you'll find Won norte-coreano rates and a currency converter.

Won norte-coreano Stats

NameWon norte-coreano
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Chon
Minor unit symbolChon
Top KPW conversionKPW to USD
Top KPW chartKPW to USD chart

Won norte-coreano Profile

CoinsFreq used: Chon1, Chon5, Chon10, Chon50, ₩1
Bank notesFreq used: ₩5, ₩10, ₩50, ₩100, ₩200, ₩500, ₩1000, ₩2000, ₩5000
Users
Coreia (Norte)

