kpw
KPW - 朝鲜元

The 朝鲜元 is the currency of 朝鲜. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 朝鲜元 exchange rate is the KPW to USD rate. The currency code for Korea (North) Won is KPW, and the currency symbol is ₩. Below, you'll find 朝鲜元 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

朝鲜元 Stats

Name朝鲜元
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Chon
Minor unit symbolChon
Top KPW conversionKPW to USD
Top KPW chartKPW to USD chart

朝鲜元 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Chon1, Chon5, Chon10, Chon50, ₩1
Bank notesFreq used: ₩5, ₩10, ₩50, ₩100, ₩200, ₩500, ₩1000, ₩2000, ₩5000
Users
朝鲜

Why are you interested in KPW?

I want to...

Subscribe to KPW email updatesGet KPW rates on my phoneGet a KPW currency data API for my business

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07485
GBP / EUR1.18049
USD / JPY161.424
GBP / USD1.26886
USD / CHF0.903606
USD / CAD1.36731
EUR / JPY173.507
AUD / USD0.666900

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%