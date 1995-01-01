The 朝鲜元 is the currency of 朝鲜. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 朝鲜元 exchange rate is the KPW to USD rate. The currency code for Korea (North) Won is KPW, and the currency symbol is ₩. Below, you'll find 朝鲜元 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|朝鲜元
|Symbol
|₩
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Chon
|Minor unit symbol
|Chon
|Top KPW conversion
|KPW to USD
|Top KPW chart
|KPW to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Chon1, Chon5, Chon10, Chon50, ₩1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₩5, ₩10, ₩50, ₩100, ₩200, ₩500, ₩1000, ₩2000, ₩5000
|Users
朝鲜
朝鲜
I want to...Subscribe to KPW email updatesGet KPW rates on my phoneGet a KPW currency data API for my business