KPW - 北韓圜

The 北韓圜 is the currency of 北韓. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 北韓圜 exchange rate is the KPW to USD rate. The currency code for Korea (North) Won is KPW, and the currency symbol is ₩. Below, you'll find 北韓圜 rates and a currency converter.

北韓圜 Stats

Name北韓圜
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Chon
Minor unit symbolChon
Top KPW conversionKPW to USD
Top KPW chartKPW to USD chart

北韓圜 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Chon1, Chon5, Chon10, Chon50, ₩1
Bank notesFreq used: ₩5, ₩10, ₩50, ₩100, ₩200, ₩500, ₩1000, ₩2000, ₩5000
Users
北韓

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07418
GBP / EUR1.18079
USD / JPY161.493
GBP / USD1.26838
USD / CHF0.904285
USD / CAD1.36770
EUR / JPY173.473
AUD / USD0.666875

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%