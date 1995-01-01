KPW - Noord-Koreaanse won

The Noord-Koreaanse won is the currency of Korea (Noord). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Noord-Koreaanse won exchange rate is the KPW to USD rate. The currency code for Korea (North) Won is KPW, and the currency symbol is ₩. Below, you'll find Noord-Koreaanse won rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Noord-Koreaanse won
|Symbol
|₩
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Chon
|Minor unit symbol
|Chon
|Top KPW conversion
|KPW to USD
|Top KPW chart
|KPW to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Chon1, Chon5, Chon10, Chon50, ₩1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₩5, ₩10, ₩50, ₩100, ₩200, ₩500, ₩1000, ₩2000, ₩5000
|Users
Korea (Noord)
Korea (Noord)
