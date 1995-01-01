kpw
KPW - Noord-Koreaanse won

The Noord-Koreaanse won is the currency of Korea (Noord). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Noord-Koreaanse won exchange rate is the KPW to USD rate. The currency code for Korea (North) Won is KPW, and the currency symbol is ₩. Below, you'll find Noord-Koreaanse won rates and a currency converter.

Noord-Koreaanse won Stats

NameNoord-Koreaanse won
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Chon
Minor unit symbolChon
Top KPW conversionKPW to USD
Top KPW chartKPW to USD chart

Noord-Koreaanse won Profile

CoinsFreq used: Chon1, Chon5, Chon10, Chon50, ₩1
Bank notesFreq used: ₩5, ₩10, ₩50, ₩100, ₩200, ₩500, ₩1000, ₩2000, ₩5000
Users
Korea (Noord)

