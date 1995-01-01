kpw
KPW - Won nord-coréen

The Won nord-coréen is the currency of Corée (du Nord). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Won nord-coréen exchange rate is the KPW to USD rate. The currency code for Korea (North) Won is KPW, and the currency symbol is ₩. Below, you'll find Won nord-coréen rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Won nord-coréen Stats

NameWon nord-coréen
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Chon
Minor unit symbolChon
Top KPW conversionKPW to USD
Top KPW chartKPW to USD chart

Won nord-coréen Profile

CoinsFreq used: Chon1, Chon5, Chon10, Chon50, ₩1
Bank notesFreq used: ₩5, ₩10, ₩50, ₩100, ₩200, ₩500, ₩1000, ₩2000, ₩5000
Users
Corée (du Nord)

Why are you interested in KPW?

I want to...

Subscribe to KPW email updatesGet KPW rates on my phoneGet a KPW currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07373
GBP / EUR1,18074
USD / JPY161,538
GBP / USD1,26780
USD / CHF0,903879
USD / CAD1,36952
EUR / JPY173,449
AUD / USD0,665757

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %