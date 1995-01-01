kpw
KPW - 北朝鮮ウォン

The 北朝鮮ウォン is the currency of 北朝鮮. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 北朝鮮ウォン exchange rate is the KPW to USD rate. The currency code for Korea (North) Won is KPW, and the currency symbol is ₩. Below, you'll find 北朝鮮ウォン rates and a currency converter.

北朝鮮ウォン Stats

Name北朝鮮ウォン
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Chon
Minor unit symbolChon
Top KPW conversionKPW to USD
Top KPW chartKPW to USD chart

北朝鮮ウォン Profile

CoinsFreq used: Chon1, Chon5, Chon10, Chon50, ₩1
Bank notesFreq used: ₩5, ₩10, ₩50, ₩100, ₩200, ₩500, ₩1000, ₩2000, ₩5000
Users
北朝鮮

