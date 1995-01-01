KPW - 北朝鮮ウォン

The 北朝鮮ウォン is the currency of 北朝鮮. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 北朝鮮ウォン exchange rate is the KPW to USD rate. The currency code for Korea (North) Won is KPW, and the currency symbol is ₩. Below, you'll find 北朝鮮ウォン rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|北朝鮮ウォン
|Symbol
|₩
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Chon
|Minor unit symbol
|Chon
|Top KPW conversion
|KPW to USD
|Top KPW chart
|KPW to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Chon1, Chon5, Chon10, Chon50, ₩1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₩5, ₩10, ₩50, ₩100, ₩200, ₩500, ₩1000, ₩2000, ₩5000
|Users
北朝鮮
北朝鮮
