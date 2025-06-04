zar
ZAR - South African Rand

A South African Rand South Africa pénzneme. Valutarangsorunk azt mutatja, hogy a legnépszerűbb South African Rand árfolyam a ZAR és USD közötti árfolyam. A South Africa Rand pénznemkódja ZAR, a pénznem szimbóluma pedig R. Az alábbiakban South African Rand árfolyamokat és egy valutaváltót talál.

As a trading center, multiple currencies circulated throughout South Africa. The first official currency used was the Guilder. During the late 17th century, the Rixdollar was used and was the first South African currency to include paper notes. During British occupation, in 1826, the Cape Colony was put on a sterling basis, though other currencies, including Spanish Dollars, US Dollars, French Francs, and Indian Rupees continued to circulate. In 1921, the Reserve Bank of South Africa was established as the central bank. In 1961, the South African Rand replaced the Pound under a decimalized system. The ratio was 2 ZAR to 1 GBP.

South African Rand statisztikák

NévSouth African Rand
SzimbólumR
Kisebb egység1/100 = Cent
Kisebb egység szimbólumac
Legjobb ZAR átváltásZAR - USD
Legjobb ZAR diagramZAR - USD diagram

South African Rand profil

ÉrmékFreq used: 5c, 10c, 20c, R1, R2, R5
BankjegyekFreq used: R10, R20, R50, R100, R200
Központi bankSouth African Reserve Bank
Felhasználók
South Africa, Lesotho, Namibia

