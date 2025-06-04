TWD - Taiwan New Dollar
A Taiwan New Dollar Taiwan pénzneme. Valutarangsorunk azt mutatja, hogy a legnépszerűbb Taiwan New Dollar árfolyam a TWD és USD közötti árfolyam. A Taiwan New Dollar pénznemkódja TWD, a pénznem szimbóluma pedig NT$. Az alábbiakban Taiwan New Dollar árfolyamokat és egy valutaváltót talál.
Under Japanese rule, the Taiwanese Yen was introduced as the currency of Taiwan in 1895. It was circulated alongside the Japanese Yen with the two currencies valued at par with one another until the Japanese Empire fell, in 1945. A year later, under the Republic of China government, the Taiwan Dollar (known as TWN) replaced the Yen at par. A New Taiwan Dollar was introduced in 1949 in an attempt to counter the hyperinflation. The 'old' Taiwan Dollar was devalued at an extreme exchange rate of 4000 to 1 TWD. In 2000, the New Taiwan Dollar became the official currency of the Republic of China.
Taiwan New Dollar statisztikák
|Név
|Taiwan New Dollar
|Szimbólum
|NT$
|Kisebb egység
|1/10 = Jiao
|Kisebb egység szimbóluma
|角
|Legjobb TWD átváltás
|TWD - USD
|Legjobb TWD diagram
|TWD - USD diagram
Taiwan New Dollar profil
|Becenevek
|kuài, máo, Taibi
|Érmék
|Freq used: NT$1, NT$5, NT$10, NT$50
Rarely used: NT$20
|Bankjegyek
|Freq used: NT$100, NT$500, NT$1000
Rarely used: NT$200, NT$2000
|Központi bank
|Central Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan)
|Felhasználók
Taiwan
Taiwan
