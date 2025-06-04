MXN - Mexican Peso
A Mexican Peso Mexico pénzneme. Valutarangsorunk azt mutatja, hogy a legnépszerűbb Mexican Peso árfolyam a MXN és USD közötti árfolyam. A Mexico Peso pénznemkódja MXN, a pénznem szimbóluma pedig $. Az alábbiakban Mexican Peso árfolyamokat és egy valutaváltót talál.
As one of the oldest currencies in North America, the original Mexican Peso followed the design of the Spanish silver dollar and eight-piece. It was an official legal tender in both USA (until 1857) and Canada (until 1854). The Peso was the descendant of the original eight pieces that the Spanish government had issued in Mexico, which Mexico continued to use as currency after independence. Originally a stable and safe currency, it helped inspire the design of the American Dollar, which was released at par with the Mexican Peso. In 1993, after several years of inflation and devaluation, the Bank of Mexico changed its monetary policies and introduced a new currency called the Nuevo Peso (New Peso). The value changed with 1,000 old Pesos becoming one Nuevo Peso. In 1996, the term 'Nuevo' was dropped, and it is now simply referred to as the Mexican Peso (MXN).
Mexican Peso statisztikák
|Név
|Mexican Peso
|Szimbólum
|$
|Kisebb egység
|1/100 = Cent
|Kisebb egység szimbóluma
|Cent
|Legjobb MXN átváltás
|MXN - USD
|Legjobb MXN diagram
|MXN - USD diagram
Mexican Peso profil
|Becenevek
|lana, varos, plata, bolas, lucas, feria, billete, pachocha, billullos, villancicos, villanos, del águila, morlacos, papiros, Marmaja
|Érmék
|Freq used: Cent50, $1, $2, $5, $10
Rarely used: Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, $20, $50, $100
|Bankjegyek
|Freq used: $20, $50, $100, $200, $500, $1000
|Központi bank
|Bank of Mexico
|Felhasználók
Mexico
Mexico
Miért érdekli a MXN?
Szeretnék...Olcsó pénzátutalást küldeni az Egyesült ÁllamokbaOlcsó pénzátutalást küldeni az Egyesült KirályságbaOlcsó pénzátutalást küldeni KanadábaOlcsó pénzátutalást küldeni AusztráliábaOlcsó pénzátutalást küldeni Új-ZélandraFeliratkozni a MXN e-mail frissítésekreA telefonomon szeretném megkapni a MXN árfolyamokatEgy MXN valutaadat API-t szerezni a vállalkozásomhoz