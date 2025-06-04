KWD - Kuwaiti Dinar

kwd
A Kuwaiti Dinar Kuwait pénzneme. Valutarangsorunk azt mutatja, hogy a legnépszerűbb Kuwaiti Dinar árfolyam a KWD és USD közötti árfolyam. A Kuwait Dinar pénznemkódja KWD, a pénznem szimbóluma pedig KD. Az alábbiakban Kuwaiti Dinar árfolyamokat és egy valutaváltót talál.

Kuwait's central bank is called the Central Bank of Kuwait. As of March 2013, the Kuwaiti Dinar is the highest-valued currency in the world.

In 1959, the Persian Gulf Rupee (XPGR) was issued by the Reserve Bank of India to be used in gulf countries, including Kuwait. Up until then, the Indian Rupee circulated alongside a number of different foreign coins. After gaining independence, the Kuwaiti Dinar was introduced in 1961 at a rate of 13.33 IND to 1 KWD. The Central Bank of Kuwait was established in 1969 to manage the state's currency system. In 1975, the Dinar was pegged to a weighted currency basket. When Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990, the Iraqi Dinar was used for a brief period and the Kuwaiti Dinar plummeted in value. When the currency was reinstated in early 1991, its value returned to the pre-invasion rate and new banknotes were issued. From 2003 to 2007, the Dinar was pegged to the US Dollar.

Kuwaiti Dinar statisztikák

NévKuwaiti Dinar
Szimbólumك
Kisebb egység1/1000 = Fils
Kisebb egység szimbólumaFils
Legjobb KWD átváltásKWD - USD
Legjobb KWD diagramKWD - USD diagram

Kuwaiti Dinar profil

ÉrmékFreq used: Fils5, Fils10, Fils20, Fils50, Fils100
BankjegyekFreq used: Fils250, Fils500, ك1, ك5, ك10, ك20
Felhasználók
Kuwait

