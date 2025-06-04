EGP - Egyptian Pound
A Egyptian Pound Egypt pénzneme. Valutarangsorunk azt mutatja, hogy a legnépszerűbb Egyptian Pound árfolyam a EGP és USD közötti árfolyam. A Egypt Pound pénznemkódja EGP, a pénznem szimbóluma pedig £. Az alábbiakban Egyptian Pound árfolyamokat és egy valutaváltót talál.
Before the 19th century, locally minted coins were used in Egypt due to the absence of an official currency in the country. In 1834, a parliamentary bill issued a new currency based on a bimetallic system made up of gold and silver. This bill was executed in 1836 and the Egyptian Pound replaced the Egyptian Piastre, which had been used since Egypt was a part of the Ottoman Empire. In 1885, the bimetallic standard was replaced with the single gold standard due to fluctuations in the value of silver.
In 1898, the National Bank of Egypt was formed, and began issuing the first banknotes a year later. These notes were convertible into gold until 1914, when the Egyptian Pound adopted a fixed exchange rate to the British Pound. In 1961, the Central Bank of Egypt was formed and was given the responsibility to manage and control the national currency. A year later, Egypt left the Sterling Area and pegged its value to the US Dollar until 1989. Today, the Egyptian Pound's exchange rate fluctuates while being closely managed by the central bank.
Egyptian Pound statisztikák
|Név
|Egyptian Pound
|Szimbólum
|£
|Kisebb egység
|1/100 = Piastre
|Kisebb egység szimbóluma
|Pt
|Legjobb EGP átváltás
|EGP - USD
|Legjobb EGP diagram
|EGP - USD diagram
Egyptian Pound profil
|Érmék
|Freq used: Pt1, Pt5, Pt10, Pt20, Pt25, Pt50, £1
|Bankjegyek
|Freq used: Pt5, Pt10, Pt25, Pt50, £1, £5, £10, £20, £50, £100, £200
|Központi bank
|Central Bank of Egypt
|Felhasználók
Egypt, Gaza Strip
Egypt, Gaza Strip
Miért érdekli a EGP?
Szeretnék...Olcsó pénzátutalást küldeni az Egyesült ÁllamokbaOlcsó pénzátutalást küldeni az Egyesült KirályságbaOlcsó pénzátutalást küldeni KanadábaOlcsó pénzátutalást küldeni AusztráliábaOlcsó pénzátutalást küldeni Új-ZélandraFeliratkozni a EGP e-mail frissítésekreA telefonomon szeretném megkapni a EGP árfolyamokatEgy EGP valutaadat API-t szerezni a vállalkozásomhoz