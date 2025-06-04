aed
In the early 20th century, the United Arab Emirates began using British Sovereign gold coins and Maria Theresa Thalers; other currencies, such as the Indian Rupee, also circulated within the country. In 1959, they adopted the Persian Gulf Rupee, issued by the central bank of India, at a value equal to the Indian Rupee.

The Indian Rupee devaluation of 1966 directly affected the value of the Gulf Rupee, so the UAE responded by introducing its own currency. They adopted the Saudi Riyal as an interim currency and that same year, they replaced it with the Qatar and Dubai Riyal at par. All the emirates - with the exception of Abu Dhabi, which used the Bahrain Dinar - used the Qatar and Dubai Riyal until 1973, when the United Arab Emirates Dirham was established. In 1978, the Dirham adopted a fixed exchange rate to the International Monetary Fund's special drawing rights. It was then re-pegged to the US Dollar in 1997 at a rate of 1 USD to 3.6725 AED.

Emirati Dirham statisztikák

NévEmirati Dirham
Szimbólumد.إ
Kisebb egység1/100 = fils
Kisebb egység szimbólumaفلس
Legjobb AED átváltásAED - USD
Legjobb AED diagramAED - USD diagram

Emirati Dirham profil

ÉrmékFreq used: فلس50, د.إ1
Rarely used: فلس25
BankjegyekFreq used: د.إ5, د.إ10, د.إ20, د.إ50, د.إ100, د.إ200, د.إ500
Rarely used: د.إ1000
Központi bankCentral Bank of the UAE
Felhasználók
United Arab Emirates

Élő valutakurzusok

ValutapárÁrfolyamVáltozás
EUR / USD1.15922
GBP / EUR1.14161
USD / JPY156.494
GBP / USD1.32338
USD / CHF0.804472
USD / CAD1.40391
EUR / JPY181.411
AUD / USD0.651778

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%