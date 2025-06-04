xcg
XCG - Caribbean Guilder

The Caribbean Guilder is the currency of Netherlands Antilles. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Caribbean Guilder exchange rate is the XCG to USD rate. The currency code for Netherlands Antilles Guilder is XCG. Below, you'll find Caribbean Guilder rates and a currency converter.

XCGΦιορίνι Καραϊβικής

Caribbean Guilder Stats

NameCaribbean Guilder
SymbolCg
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XCG conversionXCG to USD
Top XCG chartXCG to USD chart

Caribbean Guilder Profile

Bank notesFreq used: 10Cg, 20Cg, 50Cg, 100Cg, 200Cg
Users
Caribbean Guilder

Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων

Ζεύγος νομισμάτωνΙσοτιμίαΜεταβολή
EUR / USD1.15939
GBP / EUR1.14146
USD / JPY156.471
GBP / USD1.32339
USD / CHF0.804386
USD / CAD1.40390
EUR / JPY181.411
AUD / USD0.651799

Ισοτιμίες Κεντρικών Τραπεζών

ΝόμισμαΕπιτόκιο
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%