MDL - Moldovan Leu

The Moldovan Leu is the currency of Moldova. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moldovan Leu exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldova Leu is MDL, and the currency symbol is lei. Below, you'll find Moldovan Leu rates and a currency converter.

Moldovan Leu Stats

NameMoldovan Leu
SymbolLeu
Minor unit1/100 = Ban
Minor unit symbolBan
Top MDL conversionMDL to USD
Top MDL chartMDL to USD chart

Moldovan Leu Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ban1, Ban5, Ban10, Ban25, Ban50
Bank notesFreq used: Leu1, Leu5, Leu10, Leu20, Leu50, Leu100, Leu200, Leu500, Leu1000
Central bankNational Bank of Moldova
Users
Moldova

Ζωντανές Ισοτιμίες Νομισμάτων

Ζεύγος νομισμάτωνΙσοτιμίαΜεταβολή
EUR / USD1.15963
GBP / EUR1.14156
USD / JPY156.449
GBP / USD1.32378
USD / CHF0.804102
USD / CAD1.40397
EUR / JPY181.422
AUD / USD0.651920

Ισοτιμίες Κεντρικών Τραπεζών

ΝόμισμαΕπιτόκιο
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%