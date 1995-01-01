vuv
VUV - Vanuatu-Vatu

The Vanuatu-Vatu is the currency of Vanuatu. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vanuatu-Vatu exchange rate is the VUV to USD rate. The currency code for Vanuatu Vatu is VUV, and the currency symbol is VT. Below, you'll find Vanuatu-Vatu rates and a currency converter.

Vanuatu-Vatu Stats

NameVanuatu-Vatu
SymbolVT
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top VUV conversionVUV to USD
Top VUV chartVUV to USD chart

Vanuatu-Vatu Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1VT, 2VT, 5VT, 10VT, 20VT, 50VT, 100VT
Bank notesFreq used: 100VT, 200VT, 500VT, 1000VT, 2000VT, 5000VT, 10000VT
Central bankReserve bank of Vanuatu
Users
Vanuatu

