VUV - فاتو ني-فانواتو

The فاتو ني-فانواتو is the currency of فاناتو. Our currency rankings show that the most popular فاتو ني-فانواتو exchange rate is the VUV to USD rate. The currency code for Vanuatu Vatu is VUV, and the currency symbol is VT. Below, you'll find فاتو ني-فانواتو rates and a currency converter.

فاتو ني-فانواتو Stats

Nameفاتو ني-فانواتو
SymbolVT
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top VUV conversionVUV to USD
Top VUV chartVUV to USD chart

فاتو ني-فانواتو Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1VT, 2VT, 5VT, 10VT, 20VT, 50VT, 100VT
Bank notesFreq used: 100VT, 200VT, 500VT, 1000VT, 2000VT, 5000VT, 10000VT
Central bankReserve bank of Vanuatu
Users
فاناتو

