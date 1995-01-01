VUV - فاتو ني-فانواتو

The فاتو ني-فانواتو is the currency of فاناتو. Our currency rankings show that the most popular فاتو ني-فانواتو exchange rate is the VUV to USD rate. The currency code for Vanuatu Vatu is VUV , and the currency symbol is VT. Below, you'll find فاتو ني-فانواتو rates and a currency converter.