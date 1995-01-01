VUV - فاتو ني-فانواتو

The فاتو ني-فانواتو is the currency of فاناتو. Our currency rankings show that the most popular فاتو ني-فانواتو exchange rate is the VUV to USD rate. The currency code for Vanuatu Vatu is VUV, and the currency symbol is VT. Below, you'll find فاتو ني-فانواتو rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|فاتو ني-فانواتو
|Symbol
|VT
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top VUV conversion
|VUV to USD
|Top VUV chart
|VUV to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: 1VT, 2VT, 5VT, 10VT, 20VT, 50VT, 100VT
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 100VT, 200VT, 500VT, 1000VT, 2000VT, 5000VT, 10000VT
|Central bank
|Reserve bank of Vanuatu
|Users
فاناتو
