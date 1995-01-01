vuv
VUV - Vatu di Vanuatu

The Vatu di Vanuatu is the currency of Vanuatu. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vatu di Vanuatu exchange rate is the VUV to USD rate. The currency code for Vanuatu Vatu is VUV, and the currency symbol is VT. Below, you'll find Vatu di Vanuatu rates and a currency converter.

Vatu di Vanuatu Stats

NameVatu di Vanuatu
SymbolVT
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top VUV conversionVUV to USD
Top VUV chartVUV to USD chart

Vatu di Vanuatu Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1VT, 2VT, 5VT, 10VT, 20VT, 50VT, 100VT
Bank notesFreq used: 100VT, 200VT, 500VT, 1000VT, 2000VT, 5000VT, 10000VT
Central bankReserve bank of Vanuatu
Users
Vanuatu

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07494
GBP / EUR1,18049
USD / JPY161,461
GBP / USD1,26896
USD / CHF0,903689
USD / CAD1,36750
EUR / JPY173,560
AUD / USD0,666995

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%