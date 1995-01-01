vuv
VUV - Vatu vanuatais

The Vatu vanuatais is the currency of Vanuatu. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vatu vanuatais exchange rate is the VUV to USD rate. The currency code for Vanuatu Vatu is VUV, and the currency symbol is VT. Below, you'll find Vatu vanuatais rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Vatu vanuatais Stats

NameVatu vanuatais
SymbolVT
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top VUV conversionVUV to USD
Top VUV chartVUV to USD chart

Vatu vanuatais Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1VT, 2VT, 5VT, 10VT, 20VT, 50VT, 100VT
Bank notesFreq used: 100VT, 200VT, 500VT, 1000VT, 2000VT, 5000VT, 10000VT
Central bankReserve bank of Vanuatu
Users
Vanuatu

Why are you interested in VUV?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to VUV email updatesGet VUV rates on my phoneGet a VUV currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07491
GBP / EUR1,18050
USD / JPY161,475
GBP / USD1,26893
USD / CHF0,903750
USD / CAD1,36755
EUR / JPY173,572
AUD / USD0,666926

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %