VUV - Vatu de Ni-Vanuatu

The Vatu de Ni-Vanuatu is the currency of Vanuatu. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vatu de Ni-Vanuatu exchange rate is the VUV to USD rate. The currency code for Vanuatu Vatu is VUV, and the currency symbol is VT. Below, you'll find Vatu de Ni-Vanuatu rates and a currency converter.

Vatu de Ni-Vanuatu Stats

NameVatu de Ni-Vanuatu
SymbolVT
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top VUV conversionVUV to USD
Top VUV chartVUV to USD chart

Vatu de Ni-Vanuatu Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1VT, 2VT, 5VT, 10VT, 20VT, 50VT, 100VT
Bank notesFreq used: 100VT, 200VT, 500VT, 1000VT, 2000VT, 5000VT, 10000VT
Central bankReserve bank of Vanuatu
Users
Vanuatu

