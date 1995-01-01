VUV - 瓦努阿圖瓦圖

The 瓦努阿圖瓦圖 is the currency of 瓦努阿圖. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 瓦努阿圖瓦圖 exchange rate is the VUV to USD rate. The currency code for Vanuatu Vatu is VUV, and the currency symbol is VT. Below, you'll find 瓦努阿圖瓦圖 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|瓦努阿圖瓦圖
|Symbol
|VT
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top VUV conversion
|VUV to USD
|Top VUV chart
|VUV to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: 1VT, 2VT, 5VT, 10VT, 20VT, 50VT, 100VT
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 100VT, 200VT, 500VT, 1000VT, 2000VT, 5000VT, 10000VT
|Central bank
|Reserve bank of Vanuatu
|Users
瓦努阿圖
