VUV - 瓦努阿圖瓦圖

The 瓦努阿圖瓦圖 is the currency of 瓦努阿圖. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 瓦努阿圖瓦圖 exchange rate is the VUV to USD rate. The currency code for Vanuatu Vatu is VUV, and the currency symbol is VT. Below, you'll find 瓦努阿圖瓦圖 rates and a currency converter.

瓦努阿圖瓦圖 Stats

Name瓦努阿圖瓦圖
SymbolVT
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top VUV conversionVUV to USD
Top VUV chartVUV to USD chart

瓦努阿圖瓦圖 Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1VT, 2VT, 5VT, 10VT, 20VT, 50VT, 100VT
Bank notesFreq used: 100VT, 200VT, 500VT, 1000VT, 2000VT, 5000VT, 10000VT
Central bankReserve bank of Vanuatu
Users
瓦努阿圖

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07320
GBP / EUR1.18039
USD / JPY161.588
GBP / USD1.26679
USD / CHF0.904762
USD / CAD1.36978
EUR / JPY173.416
AUD / USD0.665693

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%