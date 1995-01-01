vuv
VUV - バヌアツバツ

The バヌアツバツ is the currency of バヌアツ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular バヌアツバツ exchange rate is the VUV to USD rate. The currency code for Vanuatu Vatu is VUV, and the currency symbol is VT. Below, you'll find バヌアツバツ rates and a currency converter.

バヌアツバツ Stats

Nameバヌアツバツ
SymbolVT
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top VUV conversionVUV to USD
Top VUV chartVUV to USD chart

バヌアツバツ Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1VT, 2VT, 5VT, 10VT, 20VT, 50VT, 100VT
Bank notesFreq used: 100VT, 200VT, 500VT, 1000VT, 2000VT, 5000VT, 10000VT
Central bankReserve bank of Vanuatu
Users
バヌアツ

