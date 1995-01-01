vuv
VUV - Vanuatuaanse vatu

The Vanuatuaanse vatu is the currency of Vanuatu. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vanuatuaanse vatu exchange rate is the VUV to USD rate. The currency code for Vanuatu Vatu is VUV, and the currency symbol is VT. Below, you'll find Vanuatuaanse vatu rates and a currency converter.

Vanuatuaanse vatu Stats

NameVanuatuaanse vatu
SymbolVT
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top VUV conversionVUV to USD
Top VUV chartVUV to USD chart

Vanuatuaanse vatu Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1VT, 2VT, 5VT, 10VT, 20VT, 50VT, 100VT
Bank notesFreq used: 100VT, 200VT, 500VT, 1000VT, 2000VT, 5000VT, 10000VT
Central bankReserve bank of Vanuatu
Users
Vanuatu

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07322
GBP / EUR1.18031
USD / JPY161.582
GBP / USD1.26674
USD / CHF0.904754
USD / CAD1.36987
EUR / JPY173.413
AUD / USD0.665664

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%