vuv
VUV - Vatu de Ni-Vanuatu

The Vatu de Ni-Vanuatu is the currency of Vanuatu. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vatu de Ni-Vanuatu exchange rate is the VUV to USD rate. The currency code for Vanuatu Vatu is VUV, and the currency symbol is VT. Below, you'll find Vatu de Ni-Vanuatu rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Vatu de Ni-Vanuatu Stats

NameVatu de Ni-Vanuatu
SymbolVT
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top VUV conversionVUV to USD
Top VUV chartVUV to USD chart

Vatu de Ni-Vanuatu Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1VT, 2VT, 5VT, 10VT, 20VT, 50VT, 100VT
Bank notesFreq used: 100VT, 200VT, 500VT, 1000VT, 2000VT, 5000VT, 10000VT
Central bankReserve bank of Vanuatu
Users
Vanuatu

Why are you interested in VUV?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to VUV email updatesGet VUV rates on my phoneGet a VUV currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07486
GBP / EUR1,18050
USD / JPY161,506
GBP / USD1,26887
USD / CHF0,903804
USD / CAD1,36757
EUR / JPY173,596
AUD / USD0,666807

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %