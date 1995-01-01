vuv
VUV - 瓦努阿图瓦图

The 瓦努阿图瓦图 is the currency of 瓦努阿图. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 瓦努阿图瓦图 exchange rate is the VUV to USD rate. The currency code for Vanuatu Vatu is VUV, and the currency symbol is VT. Below, you'll find 瓦努阿图瓦图 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

瓦努阿图瓦图 Stats

Name瓦努阿图瓦图
SymbolVT
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top VUV conversionVUV to USD
Top VUV chartVUV to USD chart

瓦努阿图瓦图 Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1VT, 2VT, 5VT, 10VT, 20VT, 50VT, 100VT
Bank notesFreq used: 100VT, 200VT, 500VT, 1000VT, 2000VT, 5000VT, 10000VT
Central bankReserve bank of Vanuatu
Users
瓦努阿图

Why are you interested in VUV?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to VUV email updatesGet VUV rates on my phoneGet a VUV currency data API for my business

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07527
GBP / EUR1.18031
USD / JPY161.487
GBP / USD1.26916
USD / CHF0.903792
USD / CAD1.36731
EUR / JPY173.643
AUD / USD0.667336

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%