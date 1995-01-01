vnd
VND - Vietnamesischer Dong

The Vietnamesischer Dong is the currency of Vietnam. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vietnamesischer Dong exchange rate is the VND to USD rate. The currency code for Viet Nam Dong is VND, and the currency symbol is ₫. Below, you'll find Vietnamesischer Dong rates and a currency converter.

Vietnamesischer Dong Stats

NameVietnamesischer Dong
Symbol
Minor unit1/10 = hào
Minor unit symbolhào
Top VND conversionVND to USD
Top VND chartVND to USD chart

Vietnamesischer Dong Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₫200, ₫500, ₫1000, ₫2000, ₫5000
Bank notesFreq used: ₫100, ₫200, ₫500, ₫1000, ₫2000, ₫5000, ₫10000, ₫20000, ₫500000
Central bankState Bank of Vietnam
Users
Vietnam

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07467
GBP / EUR1,18057
USD / JPY161,452
GBP / USD1,26872
USD / CHF0,903797
USD / CAD1,36740
EUR / JPY173,507
AUD / USD0,667047

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %