VND - الدونغ الفيتنامي

The الدونغ الفيتنامي is the currency of فيتنام. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدونغ الفيتنامي exchange rate is the VND to USD rate. The currency code for Viet Nam Dong is VND, and the currency symbol is ₫. Below, you'll find الدونغ الفيتنامي rates and a currency converter.

الدونغ الفيتنامي Stats

Nameالدونغ الفيتنامي
Symbol
Minor unit1/10 = hào
Minor unit symbolhào
Top VND conversionVND to USD
Top VND chartVND to USD chart

الدونغ الفيتنامي Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₫200, ₫500, ₫1000, ₫2000, ₫5000
Bank notesFreq used: ₫100, ₫200, ₫500, ₫1000, ₫2000, ₫5000, ₫10000, ₫20000, ₫500000
Central bankState Bank of Vietnam
Users
فيتنام

