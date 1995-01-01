vnd
VND - Vietnamesisk dong

The Vietnamesisk dong is the currency of Vietnam. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vietnamesisk dong exchange rate is the VND to USD rate. The currency code for Viet Nam Dong is VND, and the currency symbol is ₫. Below, you'll find Vietnamesisk dong rates and a currency converter.

Vietnamesisk dong Stats

NameVietnamesisk dong
Symbol
Minor unit1/10 = hào
Minor unit symbolhào
Top VND conversionVND to USD
Top VND chartVND to USD chart

Vietnamesisk dong Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₫200, ₫500, ₫1000, ₫2000, ₫5000
Bank notesFreq used: ₫100, ₫200, ₫500, ₫1000, ₫2000, ₫5000, ₫10000, ₫20000, ₫500000
Central bankState Bank of Vietnam
Users
Vietnam

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07368
GBP / EUR1,18091
USD / JPY161,530
GBP / USD1,26792
USD / CHF0,903986
USD / CAD1,36940
EUR / JPY173,431
AUD / USD0,665815

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %