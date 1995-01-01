VND - Dong vietnamien

The Dong vietnamien is the currency of Viêt Nam. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dong vietnamien exchange rate is the VND to USD rate. The currency code for Viet Nam Dong is VND, and the currency symbol is ₫. Below, you'll find Dong vietnamien rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dong vietnamien
|Symbol
|₫
|Minor unit
|1/10 = hào
|Minor unit symbol
|hào
|Top VND conversion
|VND to USD
|Top VND chart
|VND to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ₫200, ₫500, ₫1000, ₫2000, ₫5000
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₫100, ₫200, ₫500, ₫1000, ₫2000, ₫5000, ₫10000, ₫20000, ₫500000
|Central bank
|State Bank of Vietnam
|Users
Viêt Nam
