VND - Dong vietnamien

The Dong vietnamien is the currency of Viêt Nam. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dong vietnamien exchange rate is the VND to USD rate. The currency code for Viet Nam Dong is VND, and the currency symbol is ₫. Below, you'll find Dong vietnamien rates and a currency converter.

Dong vietnamien Stats

NameDong vietnamien
Symbol
Minor unit1/10 = hào
Minor unit symbolhào
Top VND conversionVND to USD
Top VND chartVND to USD chart

Dong vietnamien Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₫200, ₫500, ₫1000, ₫2000, ₫5000
Bank notesFreq used: ₫100, ₫200, ₫500, ₫1000, ₫2000, ₫5000, ₫10000, ₫20000, ₫500000
Central bankState Bank of Vietnam
Users
Viêt Nam

