VND - Vietnamese Dong

The Vietnamese Dong is the currency of Viet Nam. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vietnamese Dong exchange rate is the VND to USD rate. The currency code for Viet Nam Dong is VND, and the currency symbol is ₫. Below, you'll find Vietnamese Dong rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Vietnamese Dong
|Symbol
|₫
|Minor unit
|1/10 = hào
|Minor unit symbol
|hào
|Top VND conversion
|VND to USD
|Top VND chart
|VND to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ₫200, ₫500, ₫1000, ₫2000, ₫5000
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₫100, ₫200, ₫500, ₫1000, ₫2000, ₫5000, ₫10000, ₫20000, ₫500000
|Central bank
|State Bank of Vietnam
|Users
Viet Nam
