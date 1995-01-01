vnd
VND - Dong vietnamita

The Dong vietnamita is the currency of Vietnã. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dong vietnamita exchange rate is the VND to USD rate. The currency code for Viet Nam Dong is VND, and the currency symbol is ₫. Below, you'll find Dong vietnamita rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Dong vietnamita Stats

Name Dong vietnamita
Symbol
Minor unit1/10 = hào
Minor unit symbolhào
Top VND conversionVND to USD
Top VND chartVND to USD chart

Dong vietnamita Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₫200, ₫500, ₫1000, ₫2000, ₫5000
Bank notesFreq used: ₫100, ₫200, ₫500, ₫1000, ₫2000, ₫5000, ₫10000, ₫20000, ₫500000
Central bankState Bank of Vietnam
Users
Vietnã

Why are you interested in VND?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to VND email updatesGet VND rates on my phoneGet a VND currency data API for my business

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07493
GBP / EUR1,18054
USD / JPY161,485
GBP / USD1,26900
USD / CHF0,903771
USD / CAD1,36765
EUR / JPY173,585
AUD / USD0,667053

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%