VND - Dong vietnamita

The Dong vietnamita is the currency of Vietnam. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dong vietnamita exchange rate is the VND to USD rate. The currency code for Viet Nam Dong is VND, and the currency symbol is ₫. Below, you'll find Dong vietnamita rates and a currency converter.

Dong vietnamita Stats

NameDong vietnamita
Symbol
Minor unit1/10 = hào
Minor unit symbolhào
Top VND conversionVND to USD
Top VND chartVND to USD chart

Dong vietnamita Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₫200, ₫500, ₫1000, ₫2000, ₫5000
Bank notesFreq used: ₫100, ₫200, ₫500, ₫1000, ₫2000, ₫5000, ₫10000, ₫20000, ₫500000
Central bankState Bank of Vietnam
Users
Vietnam

