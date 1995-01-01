vnd
VND - 越南盾

The 越南盾 is the currency of 越南. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 越南盾 exchange rate is the VND to USD rate. The currency code for Viet Nam Dong is VND, and the currency symbol is ₫. Below, you'll find 越南盾 rates and a currency converter.

越南盾 Stats

Name越南盾
Symbol
Minor unit1/10 = hào
Minor unit symbolhào
越南盾 Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₫200, ₫500, ₫1000, ₫2000, ₫5000
Bank notesFreq used: ₫100, ₫200, ₫500, ₫1000, ₫2000, ₫5000, ₫10000, ₫20000, ₫500000
Central bankState Bank of Vietnam
Users
越南

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07527
GBP / EUR1.18031
USD / JPY161.487
GBP / USD1.26916
USD / CHF0.903792
USD / CAD1.36731
EUR / JPY173.643
AUD / USD0.667336

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%