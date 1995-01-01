vnd
VND - ベトナムドン

The ベトナムドン is the currency of ベトナム. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ベトナムドン exchange rate is the VND to USD rate. The currency code for Viet Nam Dong is VND, and the currency symbol is ₫. Below, you'll find ベトナムドン rates and a currency converter.

ベトナムドン Stats

Nameベトナムドン
Symbol
Minor unit1/10 = hào
Minor unit symbolhào
Top VND conversionVND to USD
Top VND chartVND to USD chart

ベトナムドン Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₫200, ₫500, ₫1000, ₫2000, ₫5000
Bank notesFreq used: ₫100, ₫200, ₫500, ₫1000, ₫2000, ₫5000, ₫10000, ₫20000, ₫500000
Central bankState Bank of Vietnam
Users
ベトナム

