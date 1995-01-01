SPL - Seborgo-Luigino

The Seborgo-Luigino is the currency of Seborga. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seborgo-Luigino exchange rate is the SPL to USD rate. The currency code for Seborga Luigino is SPL. Below, you'll find Seborgo-Luigino rates and a currency converter.
Notice: The SPL rate shown below is the official rate and is primarily fixed to the USD. Available SPL rates may vary significantly.
|Name
|Seborgo-Luigino
|Symbol
|Luigino
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centesimo
|Minor unit symbol
|Centesimo
|Top SPL conversion
|SPL to USD
|Top SPL chart
|SPL to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Centesimo5, Centesimo15, Centesimo50, Luigino1, Luigino7.5
|Users
Seborga
