SPL - Seborgo-Luigino

The Seborgo-Luigino is the currency of Seborga. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seborgo-Luigino exchange rate is the SPL to USD rate. The currency code for Seborga Luigino is SPL. Below, you'll find Seborgo-Luigino rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The SPL rate shown below is the official rate and is primarily fixed to the USD. Available SPL rates may vary significantly.

Seborgo-Luigino Stats

NameSeborgo-Luigino
SymbolLuigino
Minor unit1/100 = Centesimo
Minor unit symbolCentesimo
Top SPL conversionSPL to USD
Top SPL chartSPL to USD chart

Seborgo-Luigino Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centesimo5, Centesimo15, Centesimo50, Luigino1, Luigino7.5
Users
Seborga

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07474
GBP / EUR1,18065
USD / JPY161,498
GBP / USD1,26889
USD / CHF0,903866
USD / CAD1,36743
EUR / JPY173,567
AUD / USD0,666865

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %